ST.KITTS-NEVIS PLEDGES $1 MILLION AND MORE TO ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

By: Staff Writer

In a Statement issued on Saturday Afternoon, April 10th the Prime Minister of St.Kitts and Nevis announced a significant package of relief to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the wake of the devastation caused their by the recent series of eruptions of the LaSoufriere Volcano.

The relief pledge includes $1Million in Financial Support and human resources through the Regional Security System (RSS) recruited from the Defence and the Police Forces. They will support humanitarian activities, provide technical support, and conduct peace keeping efforts on the ground in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The statement read as follows:

Fellow Citizens and Residents:

The Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis stand in solidarity with the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines during this very difficult time brought about by the volcanic eruption in that Country. St. Kitts and Nevis has always stood in strong support of our OECS Member States in their time of difficulty and need.

Today, Saturday 10 April, I have informed the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. the Hon Ralph Gonsalves, that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will provide the following assistance measures:

Financial assistance in the sum of EC$1 million to assist with the evacuation and resettling of his

citizens and residents from the danger zone around the volcano; Welcome families of two or three members evacuated from the danger zone totaling not more

than three hundred persons. Our Technical Team will determine the requirements for entry

including Covid-19 protocols such as vaccination; Provide human resources through the Regional Security System (RSS) recruited from the Defence and the Police Forces to support humanitarian activities, provide technical support, and

conduct peace keeping efforts on the ground in St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Immediately release to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) the sum of US$20,000 towards its Special Emergency Assistance Fund in order to bring immediate relief to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and support its logistical operations; Our National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been tasked with coordinating the National response to the Needs List provided by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Further details will be provided by NEMA.

He concluded his statement by saying:

“Our prayers are with the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines at this most challenging time. I thank you.”