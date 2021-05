ST. KITTS & NEVIS RECORDS ADDITIONAL CASE: 5 ACTIVE CASES

On Friday May 21, 2021, Dr. the Honorable Timothy Harris, Prime Minister, announced that St.Kitts and Nevis had recorded three additional cases of Covid-19, bringing to 49 the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in the Federation.

This afternoon, I wish to update you on the present situation. Since the Prime Minister’s address last night, we would have recorded one (1) additional case as a result of the contact tracing exercise that is currently on the way as a result of case #46. Case # 50 is an imported case and is closely related to case #47. The individual is an inbound passenger who arrived in the Federation on May 9, 2021. The individual is stable, and in isolation at a COVID-19 certified

hotel.

This additional case brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 50 with 36 cases

for St. Kitts and 14 cases for Nevis. Please note that 45 cases have fully recovered with zero

deaths. There are now five (5) active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored.

The Ministry of Health continues its robust contact tracing exercise which began on Wednesday May 19, 2021. The process will continue over this holiday weekend and into next week. We will continue to identify, assess and test contacts of these cases. The aim is to break the chains of transmission of the SARS CoV-2 virus and contain this cluster of COVID-19 cases. The Ministry of Health wishes to assure the public that all measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

We continue to urge you to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

These include wearing a face mask when in public places, maintaining good hand hygiene,

maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet from others when in public places and avoiding

crowds and events. These non-pharmaceutical measures work, and we are encouraging you to

comply with them especially at this time.

COVID-19 vaccine is a pharmaceutical tool / measure that is now being employed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Health launched its national COVID-19 vaccination

program over 12 weeks ago and to date17.7 % of the target population has been fully vaccinated

and 47.3 % of the target population has been covered with the first dose. We continue to

encourage persons to empower themselves with the facts about the benefits of the AstraZeneca

Oxford Vaccine and accept it. The AstraZeneca vaccine is the best shot at protecting ourselves

from COVID-19.

Let us work together to maintain and protect the health and wellbeing of the people of the

Federation. # Vaccines –work # Do –Not –Wait – Vaccinate

May 22, 2021

Office of the Chief Medical Officer