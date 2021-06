St. Kitts-Nevis has recorded 19 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 301.

To date, there are 396 (381 – St. Kitts, 15 – Nevis) positive cases and 92 recoveries. Of the 396 cases, 39 positive cases are connected to Her Majesty’s Prison on St. Kitts.

Presently, seven persons are hospitalised.

The Federation has recorded three Covid-19 related deaths.