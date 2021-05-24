ST. KITTS & NEVIS RECORDS TWO NEW CASES: 9 ACTIVE CASES

St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded two additional cases since yesterday’s press briefing. The two new cases are referred to as Case #53 and Case #54.

In a press release issued this morning, Dr. Hazel Laws stated:

We have recorded two (2) additional cases identified in our investigation of case #46.

Case #53 is an imported case that is directly linked to Case #47. The individual is an inbound passenger that arrived in the Federation on May 9, 2021. Case #54 is a national and had close contact with Case #49.

Both individuals are in isolation at a certified facility.

These additional cases bring the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 54. Please note that 45 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths.

There are now nine (9) active cases.

According to the Ministry of Health, these patients are stable and are being monitored.