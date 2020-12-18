ST KITTS NEVIS RECORDS TWO NEW CASES OF COVID-19: 6 ACTIVE CASES

As of yesterday, December 17, 2020 the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis has confirmed two additional cases of coronavirus disease. These international travelers landed in St Kitts on December 12, 2020 from the United States of America (USA) and have been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotels since arrival in the Federation. The patients were duly notified and are in isolation.

These additional cases bring the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 30 with 20 cases for St. Kitts and 10 cases for Nevis . Please note that 24 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now six (6) active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored.



All front line workers at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (RLBIA), SCASPA and in the hotel and tourism sector continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols along the corridor of containment between the ports of entry and hotel/accommodation sites.



The Ministry of Health wishes to assure the general public that the following measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus:

• in-depth contact tracing in an effort to effectively assess the persons with whom the recently diagnosed cases would have interacted;

• quarantine, monitoring and testing of contacts as indicated;

The Ministry of Health – in particular – and Federal Government in general wish to remind all citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of this virus locally.



More and more persons are adhering to the COVID-19 prevention and control measures which include: wearing a face mask when in public places, maintaining good hand hygiene, maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet from others when in public places and avoiding crowds and events. These control measures work and we are encouraging you to continue.

Let us work together to maintain and protect the health and well being of the people of the Federation. Wishing you a happy weekend!



December 18, 2020

Office of the Chief Medical Officer