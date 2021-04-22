St. Kitts and Nevis has shipped three more containers of relief supplies to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, adding to two others that were previously shipped. St. Kitts & Nevis has proved itself to be a good Samaritan to its displaced brothers and sisters in the aftermath of ongoing eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano.



At Wednesday’s (April 21, 2021) National COVID-19 Briefing, Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said that the supplies included bottled water, non-perishable food items, cleaning items, buckets, face masks, baby items, pet food, and personal hygiene kits.



The containers were shipped on Monday 12th April by King Ocean from St. Kitts and Tuesday 13th April by Tropical Shipping from Nevis.



“We have shipped two 40 foot containers, and three 20 foot containers with an estimated value of EC$280,000,” Mr. Samuel stated while showing solidarity with his counterparts in the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.



The National Disaster Coordinator added that St. Kitts & Nevis Displaced Persons Committee established with Cabinet’s approval, has begun its work.



“The committee … has already met two times to develop and put in place the necessary plans as we prepare to receive displaced persons from St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” Mr. Samuel indicated.



He added that seven persons from the country have expressed an interest to relocate to St. Kitts and Nevis. As such, officials are currently establishing pre-screening criteria, health and travel protocols, as well as the relevant COVID-19 protocols required for the migrants.



Residents interested in hosting persons from St. Vincent and the Grenadines can register their desire at NEMA located at Lime Kiln Commercial Development or the Nevis Disaster Management Department at Long Point.

Source: SKNIS