BASSETERRE (30th April, 2021): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris announced a change to the travel requirements for those International Travelers, arriving by air, who have been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 effective May 1, 2021.

International travelers who are fully vaccinated are required to submit their official Vaccination Record Card when completing their travel authorization process at www.knatravelform.kn, in addition to their 72-hour RT-PCR test and other required arriving passenger documentation.

Please see below the travel requirements for international air travelers effective May 1, 2021:

A traveler is considered fully vaccinated when two weeks have passed since receiving their second dose of a two dose vaccine series (Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca/Oxford) or two weeks after they have received a single dose vaccine (Johnson + Johnson). The traveler’s official COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will be accepted as proof. Fully vaccinated air travelers will be asked to “Vacation in Place” at a Travel Approved hotel for only nine (9) days vs. the current 14 days. Effective May 20, 2021 fully vaccinated air travelers will be allowed to enter the destination’s sporting venues. Traveler must complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (www.knatravelform.kn) and upload an official COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test result from a CLIA/CDC/UKAS approved lab accredited with ISO/IEC 17025 standard taken 72 hours prior to travel. For their trip, they should bring a copy of the negative COVID- 19 RT-PCR test and their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card as proof of completion of their vaccination. Please note, acceptable COVID-19 PCR tests must be taken by nasopharyngeal sample. Self-samples, rapid tests, or home tests will be considered invalid. Undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire. Upon arrival, if a fully vaccinated traveler is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 during the health screening, they can be required to undergo a RT- PCR test at the airport at their own cost (150 USD). All fully vaccinated air travelers are free to move throughout the Travel Approved hotel, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities only. Fully vaccinated air travelers staying beyond 9 days are required to be tested on day 9 (USD 150 visitors’ cost) of their stay and once their test is negative, they may integrate into the Federation participating in tours, attractions, restaurants, beach bars, retail shopping, etc. Effective May 1, 2021 fully vaccinated air travelers are not required to submit an exit RT-PCR test. If a pre-departure test is still required for the country of destination, the RT-PCR test will be taken 72 hours prior to departure. Example: If a person is staying 7 days, their pre-departure test will be on day 4; if a person is staying 14 days, their pre-departure test will be taken on day 11. Travel Approved hotels for international travelers are: Four Seasons

Golden Rock Inn

Marriott Vacation Beach Club

Montpelier Plantation & Beach

Paradise Beach

Park Hyatt

Royal St. Kitts Hotel

St. Kitts Marriott Resort

International travelers arriving by air who are not fully vaccinated must continue to abide by the following requirements:

Complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (www.knatravelform.kn) and upload an official COVID 19 RT-PCR negative test result from a CLIA/CDC/UKAS approved lab accredited with ISO/IEC 17025 standard, taken 72 hours prior to travel. They should also bring a copy of the negative COVID 19 RT-PCR test for their trip. Please note, acceptable COVID-19 PCR tests must be taken by nasopharyngeal sample. Self-samples, rapid tests, or home tests will be considered invalid. Undergo a health screening at the airport which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire. 1-7 days: visitors are free to move about the hotel property, interact with other guests and partake in hotel activities. 8-14 days: visitors will undergo a RT-PCR test (USD 150, visitors’ cost) on day 7. If the traveler tests negative, on day 8 they are allowed, through the hotel’s tour desk, to book select excursions and access select destination sites. 14 days or longer: visitors will need to undergo a RT-PCR test (USD 150, visitors’ cost) on day 14, and if they test negative the traveler will be allowed to integrate into St. Kitts and Nevis. All travelers are required take a RT-PCR test (USD 150, visitors’ cost) 48 to 72 hours prior to departure. The RT-PCR test will be done on the hotel property, at the nurse’s station. The Ministry of Health will advise the respective hotel of the date and time for the traveler’s RT-PCR test before departure. Those travelers staying 72 hours or less, will complete the test upon arrival at RLB International Airport. If positive before departure, the traveler will be required to stay in isolation at their cost, at their respective hotel. If negative, travelers will proceed with departure on their respective date.

Upon arrival if a traveler’s RT-PCR test is outdated, falsified or if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 they will be required to undergo a RT-PCR test at the airport at their own cost.



International travelers who would like to stay at private rental home or condo must stay at a property that has been pre-approved as quarantine housing at their own cost, including security. Please submit request to [email protected].