St Kitts – Nevis Wins 5 Medals at WCOPA global talent contest

Last Updated on August 2, 2020

By: Tito Chapman

St Kitts and Nevis talented representatives won 5 medals at the 2020 World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA), which virtually brought together actors, models, singers and a wide variety of artists from various countries including France, the United States and Switzerland.

This year’s virtual edition was held from July 24 to August 1.

All five participants competed in the vocal category of the competition. Among the 5 medalists were the country’s youngest participant, Keyana Warner. The other participants were Kenny ‘Eazi’ Warner, Kenroy Warner, Venelle Powell and Anna Hadeed.

This was the first time that the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis participated in the competition.

One contestant, Anna Hadeed advanced to the semifinals of the competition.

In an exclusive interview with Kenny ‘ Eazi’ Warner, he revealed:

WCOPA will help to develop artistes around here. It’s not just about singing, it is about art in general. That includes Vocals and Dance, etc.

The experience included a costume contest between countries and a boot camp.

National Director: Candice Clark

The team wishes to thank National Director for St. Kitts and Nevis, Candice Clarke for her time and efforts.

We are eternally grateful for the opportunity. Team St. Kitts and Nevis

As one of the newest participants in the 24 year-old international talent contest, the team is already looking forward to next year.

The distribution of medals are as follows:

Anna Hadeed – Silver Medalist

Venelle Powell – Bronze Medalist

Kenroy Warner – Bronze Medalist

Kenny Warner – Bronze Medalist

Keyana Warner – Bronze Medalist

Advertisements