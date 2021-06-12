St Kitts records 32 additional cases of Covid-19

By: Staff Writer

Thirty-two positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded in St. Kitts on Friday 11th June, 2021.

Over the last three days, St. Kitts has recorded 68 cases. This brings the total number of active cases on St. Kitts to 123.

Dr. Laws presented the situation report during a press briefing today (June 12). Of the 123 active cases, four persons are hospitalised: three of whom are stable and one is experiencing “moderate Covid-19 symptoms.”

To date, St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded 187 positive Covid-19: 14 on Nevis and 173 on St. Kitts.

No deaths linked to coronavirus have been recorded.