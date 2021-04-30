St. Kitts #RetieTheKnot Photo Contest Winners

BASSETERRE (30th April, 2021): The lucky winners for the St. Kitts #RetieTheKnot photo contest are Kelsie & Nick Vander Zwaag of Clive, Iowa.

The winning photo shows the couple posing alongside a sculpture of the “three wise monkeys,” taken on their wedding day. In the caption which accompanied the photo, Kelsie noted she chose this particular picture because of the colorful carousel in the background and the famous monkeys in the foreground. Although her husband wasn’t keen on taking it, she shared that the picture has become one of their favorite wedding memories.

The lucky couple will receive a trip to St. Kitts this November to participate in St. Kitts’ first ever Group Vow Renewal hosted by the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Dreamy Weddings and the Park Hyatt St. Kitts. Kelsie and Nick, the winners, will enjoy a 4-night stay at the luxurious Park Hyatt St. Kitts, the perfect setting for a romantic getaway for the couple to relax and recharge together.

“Kelsie and Nick, congratulations and we look forward to seeing you in St. Kitts in November. To all the couples who participated in the #RetieTheKnot photo contest and shared their stories, we thank you for your submissions and do hope your next vacation will be in St. Kitts sometime soon. We received hundreds of submissions from couples who have been married 1 to 40 years with submissions from 48 states, including Hawaii,” said St. Kitts Tourism Authority CEO Racquel Brown. “We look forward to welcoming the grand prize winners to St. Kitts for the first ever Group Vow Renewal in November hosted by the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Dreamy Weddings and the Park Hyatt St. Kitts.”

The winning photo was selected in a two-part contest where entries, accompanied by a 75-word caption, were submitted. Five finalists were selected with their photos posted online for voting. Thousands of votes were cast for the five finalists who encouraged friends and families to vote, but of course, there could only be one winner.

Ten randomly selected voters and the other four finalists will be receiving a curated prize pack of products from St. Kitts including Mother Becky Bush Tea, Yaphene Exotica soap, Pure Niceness hair and body oil, a Marapa candle, and Brimstone Flavors hot sauce!

The #RetieTheKnot photo contest was offered for all legal residents of the U.S. and generated interest from persons all across the U.S., with submissions from as far as Hawaii to Maine, though a majority of submissions came from the Midwest and the Southwest indicating a growth in brand awareness of St. Kitts in the region.

#