ST KITTS TO GET CHRISTENA MEMORIAL MONUMENT

Christena Memorial Monument Digital Design and Structure: The Christena Memorial Monument Design Concept was done by Mr. Calvin Pemberton

By: T. Chapman

Dr. The Honorable Timothy Harris commitment to honour the lives lost during the M.V Christena Disaster has come to pass. On Saturday 8th May 2021, the construction of the monument began on the apron of the National Museum Building.

The project is being done by Russ Construction and should be completed and unveiled by August 1st, 2021, (in time for the 51st Anniversary). This comes just one year after the Prime Minister’s promise.

Last year, the National Trust, in remembrance of this tragic event, launched an exhibition at the National Museum in August 2020 in commemoration of the 50th anniversary and as a means of celebrating survivors and honouring those whose life was lost.

On August 1st, 1970, the M.V. Christena vessel sank in The Narrows between the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis after encountering difficulties on its daily trip to Nevis some 40 minutes after departure. With more than 300 persons on board, the vessel sunk and as a result, 233 persons including children, perished.









The Design Concept:

The design of this monument depicts a series of levels, spanning a circular 30 feet diameter by 12 inches high plinth base, ascending upwards to the skies, flanked by two 20 feet tall curved solid vertical masses, carved out of a cone with an angled sloping cut top. The impressive structure is sited at the centre of the plaza immediately behind the St. Christopher National Trust Building on the Bay Road, Basseterre, St. Kitts.

The monument pillars bring the Christena story to life in a powerful and accessible way and will allow for reflection by those who visit the site. From the dark blue/grey landing platform reflecting the characteristics of the seas, the raised plinth in earth tone brown and amplified with 20 foot tall, off-white pillars extending to the skies. The surfaces of the pillars are adorned with ornamental work resembling a sacred space that honours the dead and acts in service of the living. The images depicted in the ornament will include photographs of the Christena, a map of the narrows across the two islands, clasp hands, and nautical themes.

This gathering space located in the heart of the city, once served as the gateway to the federation, strategically sited, commands maximum visibility from vantage points: the Bay Road from Social Security building in the west, Ministry of Tourism in the east, Fort Street Berkley’s Clock in the north and to the arriving cruise ship passengers in the south. The site frames the monument against the sky to create a welcoming experience that serves as a tribute to the past.

The Christena Memorial brings the sacred and the civic together in a way that engages the people of both islands. Through an interplay of masses and voids, the Christena Memorial becomes a sacred space allowing for moments of reflection on the past and signaling for a safe disaster-free future. The monument acts as a beacon of remembrance and a visual guide towards hope and prosperity.

Credit: St. Christopher National Trust