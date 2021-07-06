St Lucia General Elections Set For July 26

St Lucians will go to the polls on July 26.

Nomination Day is July 16.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet made the announcement last night in an address to the nation in which he appealed for a second consecutive term in office.

While describing the main opposition St Lucia Labour Party (SLP) led by Phillip J. Pierre as a “spent force”, Chastanet touted his United Workers Party (UWP’s) record of performance over the past five years.





Pointing to a recent report from the credit rating agency CariCRIS, the prime minister remarked:

St Lucia is one of the best-performing countries in this region and that the efforts of this United Workers Party government are working.

In the last General Election held in 2016, the UWP unseated the SLP claiming 11 of the 17 seats with the remainder going to the SLP.

https://fb.watch/v/14vNtWi4h/