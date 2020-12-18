St. Paul’s United F.C. Are League Champions

Caption: St. Pauls United F.C. players celebrate winning their 5th Premier League title.

By: Andre Huie

S.L. Horfords St. Paul’s are the 2019/2020 SKNFA Premier League Champions after winning the decisive Game 2 of the Best of Three Finals series against Rams Village Superstars 2-1 on Wednesday night at the Warner Park football stadium. Once again it was St. Paul’s Talisman Keithroy Freeman who starred on the night, scoring two goals in the 13th and 81st minute. The lone goal from Village came from Tahir Hanley in the 67th minute.



Keithroy Freeman had a blast of a season, winning Man of the Match for last night’s match, Player of the Finals Series and Player of the Super Six Playoffs. He is also the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals in the Premier League. He was awarded by the SKNFA for his achievements—he received a beats headphone, a 50 inch Smart TV and $500.



Game 2 was a tense battle and a little scuffle close to the end of the match saw two players being sent off.



Red Cards

Omar Francis (St. Paul’s) 90 +3 mins Leroy Hanley (Village) 90 +3 min



Deonte Liburd (St. Paul’s) was sent off earlier in the 84th minute. Coach Iroy Jeffers was obviously elated on winning this title, especially after coming off winning the FA Cup. “I think the second half was exciting, especially when Village scored to tie it at 1-1,” he said. “I want to thank S.L. Horsfords, the community of St. Paul’s, the fans from the different communities for supporting the team and Horsfords, over the years for their contributions and the other people on the side who make their contributions to the team, whose name you don’t hear called,” he said. He also thanked the club management for the opportunity to manage the team to lead them to a title. Assistant Coach to Village Al Richards, praised his players for a good season and thanked team sponsor Rams and the fans.



With the SKNFA Premier League now ended, plans are in place to get the 2021 season off and running, in late January.



—END—

