S L Horsfords St.Pauls 0 – 0 Rams Village Superstars (end of regulation)

Kicks from the penalty mark 6 – 5 to St. Pauls

Scoring for Village

Akanye Samuel

Darian Stevens

Leandre Williams

Carl Newton

Kejaune Pollock

Scoring for St.Pauls

Devonte Woods

Kamari Francis

Jaheem Charles

Jase Greene

Dario Freeman

Malik Francis

The Final Score, 6-5 in favor of SL Horsfords St.Pauls Utd.