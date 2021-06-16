STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS OVER COVID-19 COMMUNITY OUTBREAK

His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, has issued a proclamation dated June 15, 2021, declaring a State of Emergency.

The State of Emergency comes about as a result of a new wave of rising COVID-19 infections brought about by community spread that has seen to date 244 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 180 active cases, 64 recovered cases, and zero deaths.



The Proclamation came into effect yesterday Tuesday 15th June, 2021 at 6 pm and will remain in effect until 11:59 pm on Tuesday 6th July, 2021.



Please see the document below of SR&O No. 23 of 2021: