STATE OF PALESTINE JOINS LIST OF COUNTRIES TO CONGRATULATE ST. KITTS AND NEVIS ON 37 YEARS OF NATIONHOOD

Photo: Ministerof Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, His Excellency Dr. Riad Malki with St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Hon. Mark Brantley during a bilateral meeting in 2019.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 19, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The State of Palestine has joined the list of friendly nations that have extended best wishes and congratulations to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of the Federation’s 37th anniversary of Independence.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, His Excellency Dr. Riad Malki, offered words of congratulations to the Federation on its milestone in a letter to St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley.

His Excellency Dr. Malki stated, “On behalf of the State of Palestine, its government and people, and on my own behalf, I extend to you my most sincere congratulations as you celebrate 37 years since your Independence, just days after you celebrated your National Heroes’ Day. We join you and your people in these celebrations, and we wish you continued prosperity, stability and peace.”

Foreign Minister Malki also used the occasion to reaffirm his government’s commitment towards continuing the robust and solid cooperation between both nations that has been based largely on mutual recognition and respect.

“Even as we face challenging times on a global level, we must continue to move forward until we reach brighter days. I strongly believe that our shared values and views will help us achieve great things together in the near future, for the mutual benefit of our noble peoples,” H.E. Dr. Malki said.

