STIMULUS RELIEF APPLICATION FORMS TO BE READY BY FRIDAY, JULY 16

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 13, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – On the Tuesday, July 13 edition of Leadership Matters, it was revealed that the application forms for persons to access assistance under the recently announced stimulus package will be ready by Friday, July 16.

The application forms relate to the $1,000 Income Support Programme for citizens who are unemployed and have not worked from March 2020, and the $400 Fuel Subsidy Programme that will provide relief to the owners of passenger buses who have been negatively impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said these measures, along with the other stimulus relief measures, represent an excellent testament to his Government’s continuing belief and commitment that “we are all in this together and that no one will be left behind in our fight against this pandemic.”

“This second stimulus package also forms part of our strategy for a full reopening of our economy in a gradual and safe manner. The increased economic activity will provide a good boost to retail and wholesale activities,” Prime Minister Harris said.

Another element of the stimulus package includes an initiative for households with children living with disabilities. This programme is primarily to provide relief to those families who have children with disabilities, where parents or guardians have been laid off or experienced reduced income since March 31, 2020, as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is expected that the application forms for this initiative will be ready for the prospective applicants by next week. The completed forms should be returned to the Ministry of Social Development.

