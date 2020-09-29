Student, budding entrepreneur donates face masks to Nevis Branch of Social Security Board, in fight against COVID-19

Photo cation: (l-r) Mr. Donovan Herbert, Senior Branch Manager of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, Nevis Branch thanking Ms. Zwena Jones of Zee’s Exquisite Apparel Line (ZEAL), a budding entrepreneur, recipient of a St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board Scholarship and a student of the Nevis Sixth Form College at the Social Security’s Board Room at Pinney’s Estate on September 25, 2020, for her donation of 25 fabric masks to the Branch members to assist in their fight against COVID-19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 29, 2020) — A donation of fabric face masks by budding entrepreneur Ms. Zwena Jones of Zee’s Exquisite Apparel Line (ZEAL) to staff at the Nevis Branch of the St. Christopher and Nevis Board to help in the fight against COVID-19 was well received.

Mr. Donovan Herbert, Senior Branch Manager of the Board in Nevis, at a ceremony at the branch office at Pinney’s Estate on September 25, 2020, to mark the donation, expressed gratitude to Ms. Jones and encouraged her to continue to keep her temperament.

Photo caption: Ms. Zwena Jones of Zee’s Exquisite Apparel Line (ZEAL), a budding entrepreneur, recipient of a St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board Scholarship and a student of the Nevis Sixth Form College at the Social Security’s Board Room at Pinney’s Estate on September 25, 2020, after donating fabric masks from her apparel line to staff at the Nevis Social Security Board, Nevis Branch to assist in their fight against COVID-19

“Ms. Zwena Jones took action during the COVID crisis. Very shortly after the lockdown Ms. Zwena Jones came to the office with her mother, of course, and donated 25 masks made with her own hands and her skills to our staff.

“The masks were well needed at the time and our staff were extremely appreciative of the gesture. So today we want to put the spotlight on Ms. Zwena Jones and we want the whole of St. Kitts and Nevis, more particular the citizens and residents of Nevis, to see a prime example of a wonderful young lady, doing something positive for our nation, and so Ms. Jones, I will encourage you to keep that attitude. Keep that mindset,” he said.

Ms. Jones who is a recipient of a Social Security Board scholarship, and a student of the Nevis Sixth Form College, noted that the donation was her way of giving back to the institution in a show of gratitude.

“It was a pleasure giving back to my scholarship donor…They have been contributing to my education journey for the past six years and I am forever grateful,” she said in response.

