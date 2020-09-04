Students and Teachers To Benefit From Coach Greene School Supply Drive

By: Tito Chapman

Nevisian Coach living in New York has shipped educational stationery which is deemed necessary in the everyday matriculation of students and teachers to Nevis as a goodwill gesture.

After working out the logistics for months, Greene made a special announcement on August 24th during the premiere of Second 2 None, a virtual sports program hosted by Quinto Griffin, Shirvon Greene, Carmelo Francois and Tinari Chapman.

The idea of this initiative is to impact both students and teachers on the island who have been impacted significantly by the Pandemic in the different parishes. Special emphasis will be placed on St. Paul’s Parish, (aka my stomping ground) since I grew up in Craddock Road. To ease the burden on Teachers and Parents, I deemed it necessary to undertake this goodwill gesture.

According to Greene, two barrels with supplies were shipped Friday morning. Once the items arrive on island, Greene expects his team of volunteers to distribute the items. Further details will be provided via his social media handle.

The students items include:

Hand Sanitizers, 90 Bagpacks, Pens , Pencils, Pencil Cases, Crayons, Exercise Books , rulers , and more

The Teacher’s supplies include the following:

Pens, Expo Markers , printing papers , Envelopes , folders, tapes , folders , loose leaves and more

I would like to thank Marcus Harvey for his time and efforts.

Presently, Shirvon is a Coach at Monroe College. He specializes in coaching Monroe’s long sprinters, middle distance runners and cross country runners. During his tenure there, he has won multiple Atlantic Region Men’s and Women’s Assistant Coach of the year awards. Greene attended the Charlestown Primary School, the Charlestown Secondary School and the Nevis Sixth Form College.

He later migrated to New York and enrolled at Monroe College as a student-athlete.