STUDENTS RECEIVE AWARDS FOLLOWING EASTER READ-A-THON

Basseterre: St. Kitts, April 27, 2021: The prize giving ceremony for the Charles A. Halbert Public Library Readathon was held on Friday April 23, at the library under the theme: On your Mark, Get Set, Ready: Read

Ms. Petrine Clarke, Librarian and chairperson of the event expressed that there was an adjustment made in the readathon setting due to Covid-19 protocols.

“Due to Covid-19 protocols we adjusted the setting. This year we allowed all participants to select their books, take them to the comfort of their homes, read, then return the following day to be questioned”, she said.

Amongst the 20 participants a total of 581 books were read collectively.

“Our total number of participants this year was 20; 11 juniors and nine seniors. Our juniors read a total 349 books, whereas the seniors read a total of 232, giving us an overall total of books read 581” Ms. Clarke said.

Ms. Candance Blackmore, a seven-year-old who was the youngest participant, emerged the winner of the junior category. She read a total of 39 books to break the tie between her and the second-place winner Tejhyuani Charles who read a maximum of 38 books. Both students represented the Seventh Day Adventist Primary School. Da’Vaunte Fraser of the George Moody Primary School, was awarded third place having read a total of 35 books.

The senior category comprised students from ages 10-12 years. The Seventh Day Adventist School dominated this category, as their participants received awards for the top three positions. Mary-Ann Shelford emerged as winner of this category as was also awarded the prize for the overall winner, having read a total of 36 books. Euricer France read a total of 33 books and was awarded second place. Third place was a tie between Deanna Davis of the Seventh Day Adventist Primary School and J’myah Richardson of the Tucker Clarke Primary, both having read a total of 32 books.

The Charles A. Halbert Public Library is in its 25th year of service to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

—30—