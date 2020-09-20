SUSPECTS IN ARMED ROBBERY CASE CHARGED



Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 20, 2020 (RSCNPF): The suspects who were apprehended by the Police on September 16, in relation to an armed robbery in the Frigate Bay area, have been charged for several offences.

Devon Herbert of Verchilds, Vernon Nias and Inon Nias of Greenlands and Davin Phillip of West Bourne Ghaut have been jointly charged with five (5) counts of Robbery, two (2) counts of Assault with Intent to Rob, one (1) count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, four (4) counts of Possession of Firearm, four (4) counts of Possession of Firearm with Intent to Commit a Felony, and four (4) counts of Possession of Ammunition. They received their charges on September 19 and 20, 2020.

A fifth suspect is still being sought in relation to the incident.

