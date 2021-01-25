TAHIR HANLEY TO PLAY PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL IN HONDURAS

By: Staff Writer

Young Village Superstars center forward Tahir ‘Tata’ Hanley signed a one (1) year professional contract with Club Deportivo Real de Minas, a team in Honduras.

In Honduras, the 23 year old Hanley will be joining fellow countryman, Julani Archibald who plays for Real de Minas.

In a Facebook post the Village Superstars said:

Hanley has been capped 7 times for the National Team of St Kitts/Nevis and is very excited about the opportunity. At 5’11”, 175lbs and a body the built of Lukaka, Hanley is confident that his assets of youth, size, strength, speed and technical ability will help him compete for a first team spot with his new club Real de Minas.

Both Hanley and Archibald will depart the Federation for Honduras in the upcoming weeks.