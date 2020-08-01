Taxi Operators Invited To Register for Training

Last Updated on August 1, 2020

BASSETERRE (July 30th, 2020) – The St. Kitts Tourism Authority is inviting taxi and tour operators to register for the COVID-19 Protocol training, which is a prerequisite to obtain the St. Kitts and Nevis Travel Approved Seal.

The dates of the training sessions are as follows:

The training sessions will take place at the departure lounge of the RLB International Airport, with morning sessions starting promptly at 8:30 a.m.and afternoon sessions at 1 p.m. Please note the following:

Masked must be worn at all times.

Attendees must be professionally attired (No to the following: Sleeveless shirts, marina shirts, open toe shoes and short pants).

Operators are asked to visit the St. Kitts Tourism Authority to formally register for a session. Please note that due to social distancing protocols only 30 individuals will be accommodated per session. #

