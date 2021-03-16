TECHNOLOGY IS AT THE FOREFRONT OF PRIMARY SCHOOL EDUCATION IN ST. KITTS

Basseterre: St. Kitts, March 12, 2021: The Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM), on Friday 12 March, handed over five fully functional computer labs across five Primary Schools in St. Kitts. The schools that benefited from the partnership are, Edgar T. Morris, Eastridge, Violet Petty, and the Sandy Point and Newton Ground Primary Schools. The unveiling ceremony took place on the respective school grounds.

The new computer labs enable the Ministry of Education to fulfil Strategy 5.2 of the 2017-2021 Education Sector plan as well as to transform the teaching-learning environment.

Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonel Powel stated that education is dynamic and ever-changing.

“The landscape of education is changing. The computer lab will be an integral part of learning, it will allow students to achieve whatever their dreams are”, he said.

Dr Sean Callanan, Dean of RUSVM expressed, that the partnership towards this endeavour started in 2016 to empower the people with education. He said, “access to education helps you to succeed. Access to education is very much dependent on government, very much on what they can put in place.”

He noted how delighted it was for RUSVM to contribute to the development of education within St. Kitts and Nevis.

“We were delighted in 2016 when we did get the opportunity to partner, to help empower the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to a better education. It’s a great feeling for us to be here, it’s a great feeling for us to be partnering with the Ministry of Education and with the government on this initiative.”

Dr Callanan noted that computers are valuable and applauded the government, Ministry of Education and the teachers for seeing the value in information technology.

Expressing gratitude for the donation, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, noted, “that empowering students is imperative as its only by empowering our students would they be able to contribute to the development of our nation. Today’s contribution and donation of computer labs, will ensure that we empower our students to be able to contribute and to become beneficiaries of a stronger and safer future”.

