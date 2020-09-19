Ten Nationals honoured by NIA for contributions to development of Nevis

Nine of the 10 awardees honoured by the Nevis Island Administration for their sterling contribution to the development of Nevis on the occasion of the 37thAnniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis at the Independence Awards Ceremony at Government House

By: Tito Chapman

Ten Nevisians were honoured Saturday by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for their contribution to the development of Nevis at a small Independence Day Awards Ceremony at Government House, Bath Plain which marked the 37th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Photo Caption:Deputy Governor General, Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd and Mr. Liburd and Premier Of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley and Mrs. Brantley, (front) with the Awardees.

Deputy Governor General, Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd presented the engraved plaques to the awardees.

The recipients and their area of recognition is as follows:

Mr. Vaughn Anslyn for his contribution to the field of art.

Thelma Hunkins for her contribution to the area of Community Service and Business.

Oscar ‘King Astro’ Browne and Calver-Lee ‘Gharlic’ Swanston for their contribution to Culture and Music.

Althea Jeffers-Jones for her contribution to the field of Education.

Laurel Smithen for her contribution to the area of health

Dr. Whitman T. Browne for his contribution to the area of Literature

Captain James Greene for his contribution to to Maritime Services

Austin Lescott for his contribution to the area of Security.

Winston Crooke for his contribution to the area of Sports