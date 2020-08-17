The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Approves”Safe Harbour” for Two Royal Caribbean Vessels

BASSETERRE (17th August, 2020): The Government of St. Kitts-Nevis has given permission for two vessels from the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line to “Safe Harbour” in St. Kitts, with strict adherence to all of the laws and regulations that govern the Federation, including the SRO’s issued under the State of Emergency, and will be carried out under the NEOC’s “Sterile Port Protocol” which is part of the International Health Regulations, issued by the World Health Organization.



The two ships – Vision of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas, will dock side by side at Port Zante on Wednesday 19thAugust, 2020, with 70 crew members on each ship.



“The health and safety of our nationals and residents remains our top priority as we embark on providing assistance to the cruiseships for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line,” said the Minister of Tourism, Ports and Transport The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant. “This assistance represents the true nature of the Kittitian and Nevisian people, which is providing help and support to others in their time of need. It is who we are as a nation. I reiterate we have adhered to all required health and safety protocols to ensure nationals and residents of St. Kitts-Nevis remain safe.”



Prior to the arrival of the vessels, all crew were required to submit their medical records to ensure that there are no overriding issues. Upon arrival at Basseterre the crew of both Rhapsody of the Seas and Vision of the Seas will not disembark the vessels and will be required to complete the following:

Molecular PCR test. 14-day quarantine onboard the vessel. Molecular PCR test at the end of the 14 day quarantine period.

If a crew member tests positive onboard their respective vessel, all crew onboard that vessel will be subject to mandatory quarantine. If all crew members of a respective vessel tests negative then they will be given the option of integrating into the society, adhering to the well-known safety measures of social distancing, hand sanitation and masks. Each ship must have in place an isolation facility for crew members who test positive after 14-days.



There will be limited physical interaction with crew members of both vessels during the mandatory 14-day qurantine. Please note the following:

SCASPA’s Pilots will not be required to provide any physical assistance to facilitate berthing for either vessel. Coast Guard assistance will not be required, unless in the case of an emergency. Royal Caribbean’s ship agent, Delisle Walwyn will be provisioning the cruise vessels. Containers of supplies will be imported and delivered to both the Rhapsody of the Seas and Vision of the Seas. The items will be dropped off on the Pier without any physical interaction between Delisle Walwyn staff and the crew.

The crew when released from quarantine will contribute to income generation for businesses in the Federation including supermarkets, restaurants and bars, taxis, SCASPA (port fees), barber shops, hair salons, the market and other businesses.



The Government will gain revenue for the supply of water and the disposal of dry and wet waste by the Solid Waste Management Corporation.

#