The Launch of Azoii

Last Updated on August 6, 2020

Sheldon Henry, from St. Kitts & Nevis and Pearce Robinson, from Trinidad & Tobago, have brought new life to regional integration with the launch of their inspiring Caribbean brand, Azoii. The co-founders said that the brand was created with a vision of bringing the region together while staying current with the shifting dynamics of the region. This will be achieved through: their modern JobSite- Jobs by Azoii; their innovative Digital Marketplace- The Caribbean Creatives Hub and Contemporary TalkShow- Caribbean Impact. Just like Pearce and Sheldon, the brand, Azoii, is edgy and forward thinking. This is reflected in their website azoii.com



Jobs by Azoii, offers an enabling instrument that taps into the rich, diverse, creative and resourceful talent pool within the Caribbean region, for the Caribbean. Azoii.com/jobs/ is a dedicated platform where jobseekers, professionals, businesses and start-ups of the OECS and CARICOM have direct access to each others skills, talents and creativity. It is solely focused on getting people back to work, rebuilding resilience in our economies and encouraging growth and personal development.



In their launch video they said, “Realising that regional integration will only work when all CARICOM citizens are able to fully utilise the free movement provision, through our affordable platform we hope to spur intra-regional partnerships and movement that advance the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME). We hope that this platform will encourage citizens of the OECS and CARICOM to live their ‘best professional lives’”.



For the creatives of the Caribbean Azoii has introduced The Caribbean Creatives Hub, a marketplace for the digital economy. Freelancers, Innovators and Creatives now have a dedicated platform where they can showcase and sell their skills to the Caribbean digital marketplace. Simply create a profile and users will have direct access to your talents! Just imagine living in Antigua and now being able to create a graphic design for someone living in Trinidad and receive payment instantly! This is an opportunity for young creative professionals of the region to grow!



Through their new Talk Show, Caribbean Impact, they plan to lend their voices and lobby regional leaders for greater access to free movement of citizens of the region and any other topical issues. They promise to have insightful conversations with individuals from cross-cutting sectors of the regional economy- be it politics, business, tourism, entrepreneurship and so forth. They will also use this platform to promote small businesses and entrepreneurs looking to expand into other Caribbean markets.



………………End………………

Advertisements