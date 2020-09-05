THE TIME FOR WARNINGS HAS ENDED COMMISSIONER OF POLICE SAYS TO EVENT ORGANISERS



Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 04, 2020 (RSCNPF): The Commissioner of Police is sending a strong warning to persons who insist on hosting illegal events.



Despite several calls from the Police and the National COVID-19 Task Force for persons to apply for approval for events and to advertise such events only after the necessary approval has been received, event organisers, entertainers and business operators are doing the opposite.

“These illegal activities not only contravene the current Emergency Powers COVID-19 Regulations, but they have the potential to put the health of patrons at risk. As such events continue to be brought to the attention of the Police, a zero tolerance approach will now be taken to anyone who breaches the Regulations in that area,” Commissioner Hilroy Brandy said sternly. “We will not only shut down the event, but those responsible will also be charged.”

Section (6) of the Regulations speak to the restriction on social activities. It states that “No person shall host, attend or visit (a) a private party; (b) a wedding, subject to regulations 5 and 10; (c) a banquet, ball or reception; (d) any other ceremony in any facility or public place; (e) a funeral, subject to regulations 5 and 10; (f) a meeting of a fraternal society, private or social club or civic association or organization; (g) any public beach, subject to regulations 5 and 11; or (h) any other type of social event, except with the written permission of the Commissioner of Police, in consultation with the National COVID-19 Taskforce.”

The penalty for a person who contravenes or fails to comply with the Regulations shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $5,000 or a term of imprisonment not exceeding six (6) months or to both and to forfeiture of any goods or money in respect of which the offence has been committed.



— 30 —