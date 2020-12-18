Things To Consider For Website Success

Things To Consider For Website Success

By: Tito Chapman

Contact: Tito-Chapman.business.site

In today’s business sphere, every business must have a website.

Why?

A website allows for your brand to gain recognition after creating and presenting said brand to the world.

To generate leads and ensure website success, you may consider some of the following points:

Select a short but dynamic domain name

Choose the right Content Management System

Make Mobile responsiveness top priority

Make sure User-Friendly

Ensure it is easy to navigate

Make it Easy to follow: focus on site readability

Page Speed – The quicker the page loads, the better

Have a plan for SEO – Search Engine Optimization, (know your keywords, take care of your meta-tags etc)

Incorporate your logo and tag line: Make your brand identity stand out.

Integrate your social media handles

Make it easy for customers to contact you

Include call to action

Make security a priority – use https, (secured) instead of http, (not secured). Utilize plugins such as word fence to monitor login attempts etc.

Monitoring your website is of utmost importance.

A website should be updated regularly. To stay ahead of your competition, always check for plugin and theme updates.

Your site’s success is dependent on your commitment to being consistent with your website.