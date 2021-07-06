Thompson-Herah clocks season’s best, defeats Fraser-Pryce

By: T. Chapman

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah finished ahead of compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as she ran a season’s best and meet record to win the women’s 100 metres at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial in Hungary on Tuesday.

Thompson-Herah clocked 10.72 seconds, defeating world champion and Olympic gold medal favourite Fraser-Pryce who was second in 10.82 while Ivory Coast’s Marie Jose Ta Lou finished third in 10.86 seconds.

The win is Thompson-Herah, second consecutive victory, having won the 100m in Italy on Saturday.

At the recent Olympic trials in Kingston, Thompson-Herah was third in both the 100m and 200m.