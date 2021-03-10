Three Times The Charm: Spurs and Village Each Score Three In Wins

Picture: Spurs and Newtown

It was a seven goal thriller on the weekend in the SKNFA Premier League at the Warner Park as Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs and Rams Village Superstars each enjoyed victories over their opponents. In the case of Village they dispatched Trafalgar Southstars 3-1 while Spurs dismissed S-Krave Newtown United 3-0.

Scoring for Village

Kimaree Rogers 4th min

Travis Rogers struck twice 50th & 72nd min



Scoring for South stars

Dylon Morton (pk) 66thmin

Spurs scored two of their three goals in the first half to go in halftime 2-0 up. It didn’t help Newtown’s cause that Levanje Liburd of Newtown was sent off in the 42nd minute after picking a straight red card.



Scoring for Garden Hotspurs

Steve Archibald 7th min

Geovanni Lake struck twice 23rd & 52nd min



