Thriller movie “Unhinged”, starring Russell Crowe, opening Friday at Caribbean Cinemas in St. Kitts

Last Updated on July 31, 2020

By: Noelia Alsina

Caribbean Cinemas in St. Kitts confirms opening of new thriller movie “Unhinged”, starring Russell Crowe on July 31, 2020. “Unhinged” is becoming the first Hollywood Blockbuster to be released internationally in four months after theaters were closed worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie will be released in the Caribbean simultaneously with England, Europe and Asia.

The film is centered around a terrifying cat-and-mouse chase between Crowe’s character, an unnamed stranger, and a woman named Rachel (Caren Pistorius), who provokes the stranger’s ire when trying to get around him in a traffic jam. The event proves to be a tipping point for Crowe’s downtrodden character, who decides to embark on a wicked rampage while simultaneously accomplishing the one thing so many men have been so obsessed with doing for centuries: prove a point to a woman — and maybe murder some folks along the way.

In addition to “Unhinged”, Caribbean Cinemas is releasing in the upcoming weeks: “The Outpost”, a story about a heroic battle of the Afghanistan War starred by Scott Eastwood and Orlando Bloom, “The Rental”, a horror film starred by Alison Brie and Dan Stevens, a romantic film “Endless”, “Hard Kill”, an action film starred by Bruce Willis and “Greenland”, an action thriller thatrevolves around a family who must fight for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth, starred by Gerald Butler.

Health and safety protocols will continue to be observed for all employees and patrons during their visit to the cinema. Our new operational hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 7:00pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 3:00pm. The theater will remain closed on Mondays through Wednesdays until further notice. For more information about upcoming releases, visit caribbeancinemas.com

