TravelPulse Triple Recognition of St. Kitts for Management of COVID-19

BASSETERRE (23rd February, 2021): St. Kitts has been featured three times on TravelPulse in the past week. St. Kitts and Nevis Protocols Ignite Tourism Relaunch published on February 22nd, 2021 Travel Restrictions: Safest Destinations To Visit in the Caribbean published on February 21st, and Win a Trip for Two To St. Kitts published on February 18th.

Yesterday, Brian Major, Managing Editor of TravelPulse, published his recent interview with St. Kitts Tourism Authority CEO Racquel Brown titled St. Kitts and Nevis Protocols Ignite Tourism Relaunch. Focusing on the reopening of the borders, Major queried CEO Brown about the establishment of the travel protocols and the status of tourism.

On Sunday, TravelPulse featured St. Kitts & Nevis in its roundup of safest Caribbean destinations to visit in 2021 noting that it is the only Caribbean nation to hold a Level 2 travel rating from the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs. Furthermore, it holds a Level 1: Low Covid Risk rating by the CDC.

The Federation has achieved this rating due to the current travel requirements and the “All of Society Approach” which has helped to keep Covid 19 case counts low, with no community spread and no deaths. Currently, only 28 nations worldwide hold a Level 2, or lower, rating from the State Department and St. Kitts & Nevis is the only Caribbean nation amongst them.

Last week, St. Kitts was also featured on TravelPulse after announcing the start of the #RetieTheKnot photo contest which will see a lucky winner from the U.S. receive a complimentary trip to St. Kitts to renew their vows in St. Kitts first ever Group Vow Renewal scheduled to take place in November 2021.

TravelPulse is a leading source of industry news, dynamic video content and important supplier and destination information that have allowed hundreds of thousands of travel agents to succeed. Their website averages 800,000 unique visitors every month and its content reaches approximately 90% of the U.S. travel agent market.

