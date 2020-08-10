CCM Elects First Youth Arm Executive

Last Updated on August 10, 2020

The Concerned Citizens Movement, (CCM) has launched and elected its first youth arm executive.

Thirty three years after its formation, the political party now led by Premier Mark Brantley held youth arm elections last week Thursday at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church School.

The newly elected President is Jermaine Arthurton and he is supported on the executive by Vice President – Zidan Wilkin; Secretary – Catherine Seabrookes Wilkinson;

Treasurer – Chris Clarke; and PRO – Nykeisha Henry.

CCM Public Relations Officer, Nykeisha Henry

Commenting on her recent victory, Public Relations Officer, Nykeisha Henry said she is humbled by the opportunity to serve on the very first executive of the CCM youth arm.

I will serve to the best of my ability for the well-being of the youth arm, my party and our island. My tasks are simple: Promoting Our Events and Initiatives, Building Relationships, Establishing a Broad Social network and building a good reputation to increase the youth arm’s base.

Party Chairman and Jr. Minister with responsibility for Health, Hazel Brandy Williams chaired the night’s proceedings and conducted the oath-taking ceremony for the new executive.

With both political parties having youth arms, Minister with responsibility for youth, Hon. Evelyn is encouraged by the number of young persons showing interest in politics.

In an interview with the Nevis Newscast, he said:

I am truly heartened and overwhelmed by the level of political interest that has been shown by our young people. I always believe that it’s important for young persons to get involved in politics, and do so at an early age.