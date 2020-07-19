TRENDING: NATIONAL MUSEUM MOUNTS EXHIBITION HONOURING ONLY LIVING NATIONAL HERO

Last Updated on July 19, 2020

(The St. Christopher National Trust) July 16, 2020: The life of Dr. The Right Excellent and Right Honourable Sir Kennedy Simmonds will be presented to the public through a Special Exhibition mounted at the National Museum.

Sir Kennedy Simmonds, made history when he became the fifth and only living National Hero of St. Kitts and Nevis and was conferred with the highest award of the country, the Order of the National Hero. He served in his pass years as a qualified Medical Doctor in Anesthesiology, a political leader for the People’s Actions Movement (PAM) Party and was the first Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The exhibition will feature six key aspects of Sir Kennedy’s life through artefacts, audio and visual representation, and other print information. The sections on display will be about his Life in the Alley; him Pursuing a Dream; his Courage to Lead; Building a Nation; Becoming the First National Hero; and His Life and Passions.

Through this exhibition the National Trust aims to enlighten, educate, engage and delight the public with the information that will be displayed, raise awareness of the impact Sir Kennedy had on the transformation of the economy while promoting the National Trust and its functions in protecting, preserving and promoting our history and heritage.

The exhibition on the life and times of the only living National Hero is set to officially launch on Wednesday 22nd July, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the National Museum, Bay Road, Basseterre. The Museum is open Monday- Thursday 10 A.M.-2 P.M. and Friday 10A.M.-1 P.M. Admission fee is $5 ECD. The public is required to wear mask upon entering the museum as we encourage all safety and healthy protocols.

About the St. Christopher National Trust

Tasked with preserving and promoting the natural, historical, ecological and cultural heritage of the island of St. Kitts, the St. Christopher National Trust has been working tirelessly to this end for nearly 30 years.

Founded in 1989 as the St. Christopher Heritage Society, the organization became the

St. Christopher National Trust through an Act of the National Assembly in 2009. The National Trust is a non-governmental, voluntary organisation, whose objectives include fostering a deeper understanding of and appreciation for the island, promoting our heritage and safeguarding and preserving our natural environment, traditions and customs, music, visual and performing arts and of course, our monuments and historic buildings and sites.

The organization also manages the National Museum and operates a Documentation and Research Centre, and a culture and heritage-focused Gift Shop.

For more information please contact the National Trust Offices at National Museum Building, 465-5584 or [email protected]

