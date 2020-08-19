TROPICAL CYCONE ALERT IN EFFECT FOR ST KITTS NEVIS

By: Staff Writer

A tropical cyclone alert has been issued for St Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat and the British Virgin Islands.

The alert has been issued as a tropical disturbance, AL98. According to Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services, there is a high chance of development, as it draws closer to the area.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services says AL98 is expected to develop into a cyclone within 48 hours. The alert means a tropical storm watch or warning is not required at this time, but may be necessary in the near future.