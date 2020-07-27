Tropical Storm Alert Issued For Leeward Islands and BVI

Last Updated on July 27, 2020

By: Staff Writer

A tropical disturbance, AL92, in the Eastern Atlantic has triggered a Tropical Storm alert for the Leeward Islands and the British Virgin Islands. According to the Meteorological Services, this means a Tropical Storm is expected to form in the monitored area but a watch or warning is not required at this time.

The Antiguan Met Office says AL92 is forecast to be in the vicinity within 60 hours, at least as a tropical storm. The last report indicated that the centre of Tropical Disturbance AL92 was located near latitude 13.0 North, longitude 44.0 West or about 1200 miles East- Southeast of the Leeward Islands or about 1280 miles East-Southeast of St. Kitts and Nevis.

While it is still too early to say with high certainty the eventual path of the system, residents are urged to monitor Tropical Disturbance AL92.

