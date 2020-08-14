Tropical Storm Josephine Projected to Pass Northeast of Leeward Islands

By: Staff Writer

Tropical Storm Josephine, which formed Thursday, is expected to gain some strength in the coming days as it moves northeast of the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest advisory.

At 5:00 a.m. today, the storm was located near latitude 15.3 North, longitude 53.3 West. Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week.

On the forecast track, the center of Josephine is expected to pass to the northeast of the Leeward Islands over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected during the next day or so. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).