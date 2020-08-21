Tropical Storm Laura Forms Near Leeward Islands

Tropical Depression Thirteen was upgraded to a tropical storm Friday morning, receiving the name Laura.

As of 11 AM, Laura’s winds were around 45 mph, centered 210 east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It was moving west at 18 mph.

On the forecast track the center of Laura will move near or over the northern Leeward Islands later today.

Some slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles (240 km) from the center.

The minimum central pressure estimated from NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft observations is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).