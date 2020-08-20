Tropical Storm Watch Issued For St Kitts & Nevis

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

Saba and St. Eustatius

St. Maarten

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla

At 8 a.m. AST/EDT, the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located over the Atlantic Ocean about 830 miles (1335 km) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It’s moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph (33 km/h)

and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast to take place, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today. When that occurs, it will be named Laura.

The depression is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 5 inches through Sunday over the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico.

The next complete advisory will be issued by NHC at 11 a.m. AST/EDT – www.hurricanes.gov