TROPICAL WARNING ISSUED FOR ST KITTS-NEVIS

Last Updated on July 28, 2020

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Montserrat, St. Maarten, Guadeloupe, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Eustatius, Saba, Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and Martinique.

A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

An 1100 AM the disturbance was centered near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 53.7 West. As per the advisory by the National Hurricane Center, the system is moving toward the wear near 23 mph and this general motion is expected to continue over the next few days.

The system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, Wednesday night.

According to the National Hurricane Center:

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and the

system is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Wednesday.

The next advisory is at 2 pm this afternoon.

Advertisements