T&T records another COVID-19 related death

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded an additional death related to COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 11.

Earlier today, (Sunday 16) the Ministry of Health issued a release stating that the third death in recent days is an adult male who had pre-existing medical conditions.

Active Covid-19 cases now stand at 36, with 22 new positive cases reported. Trinidad and Tobago now has 519 confirmed numbers of the virus.

The Ministry of Health release said, of the 22 new infections reported, 14 tested positive at a private lab, six are pending epidemiological investigation, and two are contacts of recently positive COVID-19 patients.

According to the ministry, all established protocols have been implemented and one more patient has recovered from the coronavirus.

To date, 140 persons have been discharged.