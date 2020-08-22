T&T Records Another COVID death, 35 new cases Recorded

Trinidad and Tobago has been another COVID related death, bringing the number to 13. In a press release issued this morning, the Ministry of Health stated the patient is an adult male.

The following is a press release from the Ministry of Health:

The Ministry of Health reminds the population to source your information only from official sources, such as the Ministry of Health or Ministry of Communications.

The Ministry of Health provides the following clinical update as of the morning of Saturday 22ndAugust, 2020:Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the UWI and other local sites for testing for COVID-19.18,735Number of unique patient tests completed16,459Number of repeated tests2,276Number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities in Trinidad and Tobago899Total number of active cases721Number of deaths13Number of persons discharged165

The Ministry of Health provides the following update:

The Ministry of Health regrets to inform the public that there is an additional COVID-19 related death. The person is an adult male. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 13

· Thirty-five (35) additional persons have tested positive for COVID -19.

· Three (3) persons have been discharged from the Caura Hospital

All established protocols have been implemented.

COVID-19 Positive Patients in Hospital – (143)

Two hundred and two (202) patients are en route/ being admitted to hospital.

Ninety-three (93) new patients will be processed for admission.Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility1015 (ICU)2 (HDU)Caura Hospital42

COVID-19 Positive Patients in Step-down / Transition Facilities – (283)Brooklyn Facility, Sangre Grande28Balandra23Tacarigua35UWI, Debe55UWI, St Augustine136NAPA6