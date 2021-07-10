T&T Veteran Broadcaster Margaret Elcock has Died

Dr. Margaret Elcock, the founder, president, and CEO of Family Focus Broadcasting Network (FBN) and Christian radio station Isaac 98.1 FM, died on Sunday.

According to a press release issued on Monday, Elcock died on Sunday at 5.40 p.m. from heart failure at her Westmoorings home. She was 73 years old.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date, according to the release.

The TT Publishers and Broadcasters Association (TTPBA) issued a statement saying, “We honor her memory as she envisioned and established the first 24-hour gospel station in TT in 2002.” She founded Isaac 98.1 FM the Promise out of a desire to do more than just host one radio show (Sounds Glorious on 95.1 FM).

Elcock had a four-decade broadcasting career, beginning with Christian programming in 1988 and establishing Family Focus in the early 1990s.

She was the first female owner of a national radio station on the island. Elcock was also awarded the Silver Hummingbird Medal in 2010 for her work in the broadcast industry.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Lloyd Elcock, a retired Industrial Court member, her son Paul, daughters Gillian, Marisa, and Christianne, and six grandchildren