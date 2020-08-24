TWO CHARGED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER IN RAMSBURY SHOOTING INCIDENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 24, 2020 (RSCNPF):Shakel Campbell of Craddock Road and Keon Moore of Ramsbury have been charged for the attempted murder of Ellison Smith-Bartlette of Stuart Williams Drive.

The incident occurred on August 18, 2020. The two men have also been charged for the offence of Possession of Firearm with Intent to Endanger Life.

They were charged on Sunday, August 23, 2020 and are currently in Police custody.

