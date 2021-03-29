TWO INSPECTORS, FOUR SERGEANTS CONFIRMED

Photo: Inspector Shorna Edwards, Sergeant Marvin Thompson, Sergeant Kishorn Charles and Sergeant Valon Hodge.

—

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 29, 2021 (RSCNPF): Several Police Officers recently received letters confirming their ranks. The confirmation for Inspectors Joel Caines and Shorna Edwards took effect from December 01, 2018, and from October 01, 2018 for Sergeants Marvin Thompson, Valon Hodge, Kishorn Charles and Travis Henry.

At a brief handing over ceremony at Police Headquarters, members of the Executive Command congratulated the Officers and offered words of advice and motivation.

Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy urged them to continue working hard and to set their sights on being promoted to the next rank. He implored them to tighten up in the areas where they were currently having challenges.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Andre Mitchell, stressed to the Officers that knowledge is power and encouraged them to pursue academic excellence throughout their careers. “Continue to move forward,” ACP Mitchell said.

“Be transparent, be consistent and be trustworthy. Be confident in your dealings…Lead by example,” ACP Adolph Adams told the newly confirmed Officers.

Force Chaplin Ericsson Cumberbatch and Force Personnel Officer Clifford Govia thanked them for their service and hard work.

“You are the new leaders in an organization that needs more good leaders,” Mr. Cumberbatch said.

Mr. Govia added, “We are not looking for bosses, we are looking for leaders. We know of your potential, but potential alone is not enough, it is time to demonstrate.”

― 30 —