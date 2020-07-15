Two persons to face the courts in Nevis for breach of quarantine protocol

Two persons to face the courts in Nevis for breach of quarantine protocol

Last Updated on July 15, 2020

Photo caption: Superintendent Lyndon David, Commander of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) Nevis Division (file photo)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 15, 2020) —Two persons on Nevis who breached the protocol governing the COVID-19 quarantine sites will face the courts.

Superintendent Lyndon David, Commander of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), Nevis Division made the announcement during the Nevis COVID-19 EOC briefing on Monday, July 13, 2020.

“On the weekend we had two persons breach the protocol…We want persons to understand clearly that when it comes to the COVID site no one should visit…

“We have had two unauthorized persons visiting the site. That matter is being currently investigated, upon the conclusion of which we are looking to take this matter before the court to prosecute these persons,” he said.

The superintendent stated that the authorities want persons to understand clearly that when it comes to the COVID-19 quarantine site no one should visit, in keeping with Regulation 13 – Restriction and Visitation under the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations.

The regulations state that (a)no person shall visit or be permitted to visit any place of quarantine or isolation; (b)a patient in a hospital or residential care establishment or facility including an elderly nursing home; or (c)a detainee at Her Majesty’s Prison.

Mr. David noted that the police is seeking to send a strong message those who breach the regulation, as the authorities on the island are seeking to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We will be sending a strong message to persons who are intentionally or willfully breaching these regulations, especially where we are dealing with the quarantine or isolation sites,” he said.

Photo caption: Mr. Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (file photo)

Meantime, Mr. Brian Dyer, Co-Chairman of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force, who is also the Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), in his presentation at the briefing urged persons to obey the procedure in place for those desirous of delivering packages to those in quarantine.

“The quarantine facility at our location in St. James is occupied, and I would like to appeal to persons who are delivering supplies to that facility, that the supplies should be dropped off at the Disaster Management Department at Long Point [road].

“The persons at the Disaster Management are responsible for delivering to that facility twice daily – 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. daily. So please adhere to this request,” he said.

END

Advertisements

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

