TWO STUDENTS FROM ST KITTS NEVIS PLACE 1st and 2nd In 2020 ECCB/RSS ARU Creative Youth Art Competition

By: Eulana Weekes

Anique Ward of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College captured first place in the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and the Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit, 2020 Creative Youth Art Competition; 17 to 19 year old category.

The competition was sponsored and hosted by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and the Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit.

For her interpretation of Cultural Awareness: Keeping Our Culture Alive, Anique depicted eight characters, assembling to celebrate and embrace their different cultures in the form of a dance. The characters represented each of the ECCB member countries.

Odama Tiffany Prince of the Basseterre High School won second place in the 17- 19 year old category.

The judges of the competition, were professional artists from across the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank member countries, who described the pieces as awe-inspiring and said they took the opportunity to learn from the students’ work.

Shadrach Burton from the Commonwealth of Dominica and Head Judge for the 17-19 year old category described the art pieces as really amazing and showed a lot of talent.

Anique Ward will be awarded a $3,000 cash prize for placing 1st in her category and a grant of $2,000 will be awarded to the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College which she attends. Odama Tiffany Prince will receive $2,500 and her school, the Basseterre High School will be presented with a grant of $1,500.

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and the Regional Security System Asset Recovery Unit Creative Youth ,Art Competition, is part of the ECCB’s Community Outreach Programme, and is aimed at encouraging critical and innovative thinking and raising the awareness of secondary school and community college students in the ECCU on issues of economic and social development.