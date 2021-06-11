TWO-WEEK LOCKDOWN ANNOUNCED IN ST KITTS AND NEVIS

St Kitts and Nevis is to go into lockdown for 14 days starting 6pm on Saturday, June 12, to curb the transmission of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris made the announcement during a national broadcast on Friday night.

The new measures require All public servants to work remotely, except as directed by the Cabinet Secretary. All gaming establishments will be closed during the lockdown and there will be “absolutely no mass events.”

Additionally, beaches are to be used for exercise only and there will be no street vending during the two weeks. In-person dining will also be prohibited at restaurants during the period but take-out and delivery services will be permitted.

A curfew is in place from tomorrow at 6 pm. The curfew will run from 6 pm – 5 am each day during the lockdown.