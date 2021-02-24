Two Year Old Loses Battle With Cancer

Micah Kitt, the Antiguan toddler who stole the hearts of the many as he battled against cancer has died.

According to the Ministry of Health, Antigua and Barbuda, Micah Kitt passed away at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre.

Two year old Micah Kitt had been suffering from neuroblastoma – a type of cancer that forms in the nerve tissue – and was flown to Cuba in June last year where he underwent successful treatment.

However, after a routine check-up in November, it was revealed that the cancer had returned.

The heartbreaking news of his death was announced on the Ministry of Health’s Facebook this morning, accompanied by the words – ‘may your soul rest in peace sweet one’.